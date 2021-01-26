SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.4% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.99. 106,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,730,302. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.91.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

