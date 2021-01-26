SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Boosted by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $45.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.