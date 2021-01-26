SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 375,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 323,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 198,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIB stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19.

