SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 411,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 83,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 245,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SLY opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average is $69.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $89.39.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.