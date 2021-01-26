SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Reduced by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 55,310 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,849,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,117,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,015,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,881,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $445.46. 31,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,108. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.33. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $452.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

