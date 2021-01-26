Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.89. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 305%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 543,125 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 258.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 65,003 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after buying an additional 46,119 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $78.26 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

