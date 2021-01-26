Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $30,494.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,570 shares of company stock worth $5,757,109 over the last 90 days. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,786,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 104.6% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 498,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 23.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

