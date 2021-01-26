Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at CIBC

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price cut by CIBC from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNMSF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Spin Master from $29.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial raised Spin Master from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spin Master presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.86.

SNMSF stock opened at $22.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

