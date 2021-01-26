Spinnaker Trust Boosts Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,227 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF comprises 1.0% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned 3.67% of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period.

BCI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.48. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,273. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54.

