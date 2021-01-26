Spinnaker Trust Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

SCHV stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.74. 14,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,741. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

