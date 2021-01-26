Spinnaker Trust Has $66 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,324 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 5.3% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Spinnaker Trust owned 1.37% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $65,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,662. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54.

