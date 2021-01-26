Spinnaker Trust Increases Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 80,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $115.29. 297,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,457. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average is $116.73. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $332.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

