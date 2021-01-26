Spinnaker Trust Sells 10,586 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,586 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.62% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 247,806 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 175,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 105,938.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 158,908 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,971. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60.

