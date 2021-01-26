Spinnaker Trust Sells 508 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOX. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.28. 1,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,000. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $124.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.59.

About Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.