Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.