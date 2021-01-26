Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) (LON:SPR) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) (LON:SPR)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70). Approximately 87,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 88,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50 ($1.74).

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57. The company has a market cap of £128.12 million and a PE ratio of 16.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 104.62.

About Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) (LON:SPR)

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

