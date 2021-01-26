St Peter Port Capital Limited (SPPC.L) (LON:SPPC) Shares Up 32.1%

St Peter Port Capital Limited (SPPC.L) (LON:SPPC)’s stock price shot up 32.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). 25,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 262,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.04.

About St Peter Port Capital Limited (SPPC.L) (LON:SPPC)

St Peter Port Capital Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company primarily invests in unquoted companies, which are close to a liquidity event. It seeks to generate value by investing in growth companies shortly before an initial public offering (IPO) or other exit event. Its principal focus is on companies targeting the United Kingdom, the United States and Commonwealth stock markets although pre-IPO companies looking to float on other exchanges are also considered.

