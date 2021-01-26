Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Given a €63.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STM. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.00 ($70.59).

Get Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) alerts:

STM opened at €62.55 ($73.59) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.06. Stabilus S.A. has a 1 year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 1 year high of €64.50 ($75.88). The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Stabilus S.A. (STM.F)

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.