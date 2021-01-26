Stanley T. Crooke Sells 35,000 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,806. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $63.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IONS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

