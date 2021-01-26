Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Stantec from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.45.

STN stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $35.24.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.62 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1186 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Stantec by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 459,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stantec by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 223,554 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Stantec by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,143,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,006 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $4,654,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stantec by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 114,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

