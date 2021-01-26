Starbase (STAR) Trading Down 20% Over Last 7 Days

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $257,913.83 and $3,395.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

