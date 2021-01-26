Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $103.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a PE ratio of 134.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.