Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.70-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $28-29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.5 billion.Starbucks also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.45-0.50 EPS.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.00. 580,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,029. The company has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a PE ratio of 135.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.88.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

