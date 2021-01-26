STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00003661 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 1% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $37.49 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

