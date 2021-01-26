State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 17.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 35,309 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2,405.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,178,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 1,131,807 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 65.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 724,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 285,676 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

NYSE:CNX opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

In other news, CFO Donald W. Rush acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N J. Deiuliis purchased 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $100,793.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.