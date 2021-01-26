State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $362,000 Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $156,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $259,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

TRN stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

