State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $166,000.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 121.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $24.13.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mary Ellen Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. Stephens raised KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

