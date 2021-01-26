State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $404,000 Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,563 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,569 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of U.S. Silica worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50,798 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,070 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 73,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 96,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

SLCA opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $676.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLCA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

