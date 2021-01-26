State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 142.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television during the third quarter valued at $881,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 74.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 600,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Gray Television by 130.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 173,394 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gray Television by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gray Television alerts:

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 73,808 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,372,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

GTN opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.