State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 770 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,625 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.15.

In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRIP opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

