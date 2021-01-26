Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

STLD stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.