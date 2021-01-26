Stellar Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $664.72 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and approximately $664.72 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000805 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00052395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00128201 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00071915 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00279636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00068396 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,556 coins and its circulating supply is 22,095,601,011 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

