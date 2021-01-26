STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €34.09 ($40.10).

Shares of STM stock traded up €0.09 ($0.11) on Tuesday, reaching €32.69 ($38.46). The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.19.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

