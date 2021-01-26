Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) Increases Dividend to €0.18 Per Share

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of €0.18 ($0.21) per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

STCK stock opened at GBX 284.50 ($3.72) on Tuesday. Stock Spirits Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 291.50 ($3.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 266.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 235.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £569 million and a P/E ratio of 18.90.

Get Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on STCK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

In related news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 41,751 shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total value of £111,892.68 ($146,188.50). Also, insider Paul Bal sold 50,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £129,768.96 ($169,543.98).

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) Company Profile

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.