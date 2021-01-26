Stock Traders Buy High Volume of B&G Foods Call Options (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,250 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 80% compared to the typical volume of 1,805 call options.

BGS opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $41.66.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

