Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 57,313 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,190% compared to the average volume of 4,442 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 7,324,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after buying an additional 1,913,500 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,316,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1,107.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 444,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 407,694 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 18.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,018,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBI stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 967,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,583. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.91.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

