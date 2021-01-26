Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iRobot Put Options (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 13,120 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,028% compared to the average volume of 1,163 put options.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,920.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $409,665.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,752,016.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,694 shares of company stock worth $3,051,391. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in iRobot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in iRobot by 690.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 3,500.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,137,000 after purchasing an additional 882,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $115.81 on Tuesday. iRobot has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $154.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

