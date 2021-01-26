Strs Ohio Acquires 714,068 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 141.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,218,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 714,068 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.89% of American Campus Communities worth $52,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

