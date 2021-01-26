Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 35,204 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Oracle were worth $56,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

