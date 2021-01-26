Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 92,430 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.24% of Keysight Technologies worth $58,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 313,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,370,000 after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.45.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $146.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.59 and a 200 day moving average of $111.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $708,278.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

