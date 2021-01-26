Strs Ohio Has $43.50 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4,441.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,179,442 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.30% of Arch Capital Group worth $43,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

