Strs Ohio Sells 58,118 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,118 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of L3Harris Technologies worth $63,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $829,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $185.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.29 and a 200 day moving average of $180.44. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, 140166 began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

