Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.89. 7,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,716. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.67. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The stock has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

