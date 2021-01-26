Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 2.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Truist raised their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $239.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.67. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

