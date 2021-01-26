Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.17

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 396012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

SMMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.94% and a negative net margin of 933.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Jonathan Powell sold 13,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $60,885.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,775.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,656 shares of company stock worth $238,578.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 90,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

