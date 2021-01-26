Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a C$21.00 target price on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$27.50 price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.69.

Get Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) alerts:

Shares of SU opened at C$22.33 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$42.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.70 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.