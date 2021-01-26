SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Increased to $508.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $494.00 to $508.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SIVB. Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $389.87.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $480.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.83. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $497.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $75,681.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,141.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,831,178 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

