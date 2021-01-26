Swap Tops 24-Hour Volume of $126.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Swap has a market capitalization of $124,901.80 and approximately $126.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00052018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00128473 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00289861 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00071644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00070206 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00037131 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,309,016 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi.

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

