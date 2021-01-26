Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $574,602.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 90% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $574,602.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swapcoinz has traded up 72% against the dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00052753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00128155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00072438 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00279330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00068964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038593 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The Reddit community for Swapcoinz is https://reddit.com/