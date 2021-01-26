Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $574,602.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 90% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $574,602.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swapcoinz has traded up 72% against the dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00052753 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00128155 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00072438 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00279330 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00068964 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038593 BTC.
Swapcoinz Coin Profile
Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The Reddit community for Swapcoinz is https://reddit.com/
Swapcoinz Coin Trading
Swapcoinz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
