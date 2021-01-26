SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys Shares of 4,826 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,042,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,646,000 after buying an additional 281,146 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,576,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,735,000 after buying an additional 2,130,892 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after buying an additional 244,781 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 898,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after buying an additional 332,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 868,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after buying an additional 438,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,061. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79.

